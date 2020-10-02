2 Amarillo men indicted for August shooting that left 1 man dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County grand jury indicted two men Wednesday for the shooting death of a man in August.
The grand jury indicted 44-year-old Winton Wayne Dalton and 32-year-old Kyle Willis Bannister on charges related to the death of 28-year-old Thomas Bernard Grensberg.
Police found Grensberg dead at a home near Southwest 57th and Chisholm Trail on August 23.
According to one indictment, Dalton committed capital murder because he was trying to rob Grensberg when he shot him. The indictment recommends a $500,000 bond.
The indictment for Bannister says he committed murder because he also shot Grensberg. That indictment recommends a $300,000 bond.
Criminal complaints say both men confessed to the shooting.
