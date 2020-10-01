WTAMU’s Buffalo Stadium named top Division II football stadium in the nation

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Buffalo Stadium has been named the top Division II football stadium in the nation.
D2Football.com announced the rankings yesterday, placing the Buffalo Stadium ahead of Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium and Grand Valley State’s Lubbers Stadium.
“Buffalo Stadium has become a special place for our football team, our students and our fans in only one year. Thank you to D2Football.com and Brandon Misener for the recognition of our stadium as the best in the country," said WTAMU Director of Athletics Michael McBoom. “I also want to thank them for their work in promoting Division II football and providing opportunities for football fans around the country to come together and talk about their teams.”
Completed in 2019, Buffalo Stadium holds 8,500 fans and can handle up to 12,000 people when utilizing standing room areas and berms beyond the end zones. The playing surface, J Ferg Field, features the latest cushioning technology to help protect players against concussion and other impact injuries. A video scoreboard is built behind the north end zone and a ribbon board system along the front of the east and west decks.
The stadium also has seven suites, which also feature seating under the cover of the upper deck. The Fairly Group Club on the second level of the stadium offers a stunning game day and year-round event space.
Overlooking midfield and covering more than 4,000 square-feet, it features a 20-foot glass wall to the east and offers spectacular panoramas of the Texas Panhandle.
The Buffs next game at Buffalo Stadium will be Saturday, Oct. 24 against Angelo State.
