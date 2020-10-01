Spearman ISD moving to virtual instruction for safety of staff and students

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Spearman High School is moving to a all virtual classroom setting to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 2, through Thursday, Oct 8, Spearman High School is moving to an all virtual instruction for the health and safety of all students and staff during this pandemic.
The added fluctuation of in-person/virtual learning due to students and staff needing to be quarantined is negatively impacting the teachers' ability to prepare and provide quality instruction through both modes of learning.
Gud Birdwell Elementary and Spearman JH will continue to have on-person instruction during this time.
All staff will be working on campus, as they focus on the quality of the computer control timing protocol and they will be available during normal class schedule.
Teachers will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day for student engagement and to answer student questions.
All teachers will communicate through google classroom with their students about the links about that will allow them to join classes online.
All UIL activities and practice will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
