Slaton man reunites with wife in nursing home as visitations reopen

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Texas long-term care facilities were allowed to open up for visitation last Monday, allowing one Slaton man to reunite with his wife of 66 years.
Charsley and Coy Evans met at Texas Tech 10 months before getting married 65 years ago. Coy used to visit his bride at the Slaton Care Center, but when nursing homes closed to visitors due to COVID-19, he wasn’t allowed hug her or hold her hand for seven months.
“It was real depressing,” Coy said.
Coy said he wrote her a love letter every day, “And we got to FaceTime with her a lot. The people here were very gracious to give her a tablet, and we talked to her on the phone.”
For seven months, Coy and Charsley could only see each other in person through a glass door at the center. Then finally, last Monday, they were able to hug each other for the first time in months in Charsley’s room.
Coy had to wear a hood and a gown so he could finally give his wife a big hug.
“It’s wonderful. I’ve been praying to God that I’d be able to come over here and see her again, and God answered my prayers,” Coy said.
Coy described how he dearly missed his wife.
“I’d always come in when she’s in the dining room. I’d come up behind her and pull her head around, give her a kiss.”
The couple can still only see each other for two hours at a time right now, and Coy had to get tested before he could see his bride.
Coy says he will wait for a vaccine for things to get back to normal, but in the meantime, he’ll continue to visit his wife every day.
He shares this advice for a happy marriage: “Love each other. Don’t fuss and fight.”
Long-term care centers have to request to be approved to open up. Centers can choose to stay closed if they believe they should.
Here’s a list of South Plains nursing homes that are allowing visitation.
