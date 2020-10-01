Skunk tests positive for rabies in Claude

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 1, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 3:53 PM

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Claude.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, the City of Claude received a report that a skunk was laying by a car outside the Armstrong County Courthouse.

The animal was seen acting erratically. The skunk would walk a little, lay down, get back up and walk into things as if it were blind.

Officials retrieved the animal and submitted it for a rabies test.

The skunk tested positive for rabies.

There are no human or animal exposures.

