Skunk tests positive for rabies in Claude

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Claude.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, the City of Claude received a report that a skunk was laying by a car outside the Armstrong County Courthouse.
The animal was seen acting erratically. The skunk would walk a little, lay down, get back up and walk into things as if it were blind.
Officials retrieved the animal and submitted it for a rabies test.
The skunk tested positive for rabies.
There are no human or animal exposures.
