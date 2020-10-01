For the Record: AISD explains difference in secure lockout and lockdown

Parents, we know it can be nerve-wracking when you get a phone call from your child’s school about one of these types of situations. Keep in mind, the safest place to be, for students and staff, is inside the secured building. And know that our schools, with the help of police, often call for a secure lockout or lockdown as precaution. They’re securing the campus well before a lot of details or credible facts can actually be determined. We’ll update parents with as much information as we can, as quickly as we can, so make sure your school always has your current phone number.