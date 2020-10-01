For the Record: AISD explains difference in secure lockout and lockdown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Have you ever wondered what’s the difference between a secure lockout and a lockdown at your child’s school?
It’s certainly one of those things you want to know before you get a call from your school’s principal notifying you that one or the other is happening. That’s why we’re back with another For the Record with information every parent should know. So here we go.
For the record, Amarillo ISD is committed to providing a safe environment for students and staff. We work closely with police, fire, emergency medical services, and public health – to ensure our schools are well prepared for any emergency long before there’s an actual emergency.
Today, we’re focusing on secure lockouts and lockdowns, what they mean, when they’re used and how you’ll be notified.
First, the basics: A secure lockout happens when there is a campus emergency that requires students and staff to seek safety wherever they are in the building. A lockout happens when there may be a threat outside of the school building, such as something going on in the neighborhood.
In a secure lockout, students and staff remain inside the school building and classes continue as usual, but exterior doors will remain locked. A lockout most often happens because of police activity near a school or in cases where something suspicious near the school is reported. When there is a lockout, you’ll be notified quickly with a phone call from your child’s principal.
Now, let’s talk about lockdowns, which are less frequent than lockouts.
During a lockdown, an announcement will instruct all students to either remain where they are or enter the nearest classroom where there is a staff member. Interior and exterior doors, including all classroom doors, will be locked and everyone will stay where they are.
During a lockdown, only uniformed law enforcement can enter the building. As with a secure lockout, we’ll call you when there is a lockdown. Throughout the lockdown, we’ll do our best to let you know what is happening, why and what you should do, but please be patient because our first priority during a lockdown is keeping the school, and the students inside, safe. So it may take a little time for us to gather the facts and be able to notify you.
If you have a student with a cell phone, you might even get a text from your child first. That’s okay, but know we’re working to get parents accurate information as soon as we can.
We often get questions about why parents aren’t allowed to pick up their student during one of these events. Here’s why: Allowing parents or visitors to come and go jeopardizes school security and creates a distraction for police and school staff who need to focus their attention on safety.
Whether it’s a secure lockout or a lockdown, we work closely with police. They help us determine when one of them is necessary, and when it’s safe to return to normal school operations.
Parents, we know it can be nerve-wracking when you get a phone call from your child’s school about one of these types of situations. Keep in mind, the safest place to be, for students and staff, is inside the secured building. And know that our schools, with the help of police, often call for a secure lockout or lockdown as precaution. They’re securing the campus well before a lot of details or credible facts can actually be determined. We’ll update parents with as much information as we can, as quickly as we can, so make sure your school always has your current phone number.
For the record, safety is the highest priority and we’re always working to strengthen the security of our schools.
We can’t always talk about those specific security measures. Some are visible. Others aren’t. But with that being said, we know one of the most effective safety tools, really the most powerful tool we have is you and your student.
Safety is the responsibility of all of us - staff, students, parents and the entire community. So, remember, if you see something - see something suspicious or unusual, overhear something concerning or read something threatening - if you see something, say something. It works.
