NM State Police: Motorcycle driver killed in crash near Madrid

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Madrid yesterday.
New Mexico State Police said the fatal crash took place at 11:20 a.m. on New Mexico 14 just south of Madrid.
Police said a pickup was southbound on New Mexico 14 and a motorcycle was northbound when the driver of the pickup made a left turn crossing over the northbound lanes.
The motorcycle struck the front passenger side of the pickup.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Ray Forsberg of Albuquerque. Forsberg sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
Officials said the 17-year-old driver of the pickup was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Aerial Drone Unit.
