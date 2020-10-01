5 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are five new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows three new cases and four new recoveries in Dallam County.
The report also shows two new cases and six new recoveries in Hartley County.
There are 276 cases in Dallam County, with 242 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 39 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 149 cases in Hartley County, with 135 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 10 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 39 active cases in the counties and 425 total combined positive cases.
There are 13,896 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 276
Deaf Smith County: 1,115
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 327
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 149
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,072
Randall County: 3,135
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,669 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 242
Deaf Smith County: 1,023
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 292
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 135
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,315
Randall County: 2,446
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 208 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 71
Randall County: 42
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 54
Cimarron County: 24
Texas County: 1,507
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 9
There are 1,242 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 851
Quay County: 74
Roosevelt County: 285
Union County: 31
There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
