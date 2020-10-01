$6 million improvement on New Mexico’s Curry County courthouse building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This $6 million project is currently in the schematic design phase right now with $5.5 million towards construction and the remaining funds towards the design planning.
The funds are going towards a new security checkpoint entry off main street, an additional district courtroom and expansion to the sheriff’s office
“Hopefully at the end of this month well move on to design development. And then after design development, the architect will work on the construction documents. Which those will be used for going out to bid, placing those out in the public and to get the public’s bids. And we’ll order a contract and move forward with construction,” said Ben Roberts, facility superintendent for Curry County.
The courthouse was built in 1936 and there was an addition in the mid 50′s.
“The county has received $2 million from the state, Capital of Preparations this last legislative session. And then the remainder is from county saving funds and budgeting over the years to make up the rest,” said Roberts.
After wrapping up the expansion on the detention center across the street, they can move on to this project.
“The county also completed a $3 million HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) renovation in the courthouse last year, so that will, that will help with this project as well,” said Roberts.
The new improvements will help welcome the community.
“The new courthouse will be much more secure, it’ll have a true secure entrance for the safety of all people, the public, juror, litigants, our staff. So, safety and security is a big issue,” said Kevin Spears, court executive officer for Curry County.
“It’ll bring the access closer for transport. The long-term plan is to possibly add on magistrate court, which that would tie into the detention center,” said Roberts.
“Ease of access I think for the public is a big thing, security, and then accommodations for our juror,” said Spears.
Plans to finalize the design and start construction will begin middle of next year. They will be in construction for about 18 months after that since the work will be done in phases.
