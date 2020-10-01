Family Support Services spreads domestic abuse awareness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Walking around prominent places in Amarillo and Canyon, you may find purple silhouettes having each one with a devastating story.
“For each silhouette, there’s a plaque with a short, quick story about an individual here, locally Randal county, Potter county," said Kathy Tortoreo, crisis services director for Family Support Services. "Who has been a victim of domestic violence homicide, which means they paid the ultimate price when it came to being in a relationship with someone who was abusive.”
This is one of the many initiatives that seeks to bring awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an issue that is still very prominent in our area.
“We have noticed that women that come to our shelters have dealt with some type of domestic violence in their lifetime,” said Stephanie Goins, director of Downtown Women’s Center. “Some may have dealt with it when they were younger, some may have dealt with it in their adult years.”
Contrary to what they saw at the beginning of the pandemic, Family Support Services has seen an increase in calls in the last several months.
“There’s more abuse happening because people are more isolated and at home more often, but this is a continuing problem of epidemic proportions throughout the United States,” said Tortoreo.
If you or someone you know who needs assistance, contact FSS.
