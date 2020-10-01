Family Support Services inspires community events to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services of Amarillo is hosting a variety of events to raise awareness this Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The goal is to provide awareness and community perspectives along with prevention information throughout October.
FSS will host their Crisis Team for a panel discussion via Facebook from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13.
On the same day, the Amarillo City Council will proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during their meeting beginning at 1:00 p.m. which will be streamed online.
Amarillo National Bank and the Potter County Santa Fe Building will both be “going purple” throughout the month to raise awareness of domestic violence.
On October 31, FSS is partnering with the Amarillo Bulls hockey team for Hoctober Fest with a hockey game, treats for children, a public skate and other activities.
Representatives for FSS said more events will be announced throughout the month.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.