Election administrators assure mail-in ballots are secure with USPA

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter and Randall County Election Administrations are receiving daily calls from voters who are worried their mail in ballots will not be delivered on time.
Both say voters are concerned because of the issues involving mail-in ballots happening in other states but assure although this may be a problem in other parts of the country, that is not what they are seeing here.
“From what we are seeing, it is completely unfounded in this area,” said Shannon Lackey, Randall County election administrator
Despite the record-breaking number of in mail-in ballot requests these counties have had this year, the administrators say they are not the least bit worried about the efficiency of the local us postal service.
“A week ago, we put 3,200 ballots in the mail, and that was in the afternoon. The next morning around seven, I was receiving calls from voters saying they already had their ballots," said Melynn Huntley, Potter County elections administrator. “Less than 24 hours later, those ballots were in the mailboxes. So, what we are finding is the postal service is really doing a fabulous job here.”
Both election administrators say they have noticed many voters are opting for hand delivering the mail-in ballots instead of sending them back through the mail.
They say, that is in their right, but should not do it, if the main reason is concern over the USPS.
“I promise, it is the exact same local election officials who are conducting your election and it is the exact same post office that has done this,” said Lackey
One thing that has changed, is the way people will fill out their ballots.
On Wednesday, a federal appeals court decided ballots will not have straight ticket voting for the first time in Texas.
This change means people will select each candidate for individual races instead of clicking a party and having the ballot filled out based on that party preference.
But before getting to the polls, you must be registered and the last day to do that is coming up on Monday October 5th.
