Eating disorders on the rise in Amarillo during the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The number of people with eating disorders seeking help has increased since the pandemic began.
With more people seeking help for eating disorders, that means more people are not living in silence and getting the help they need, however it also means there are more cases of eating disorders being developed which one counselor says is due to COVID-19.
“I have definitely received an influx of phone calls,” said Maxine Westmoreland, license profession counselor.
Maxine Westmoreland is a licensed professional counselor in Amarillo and says the pandemic has developed many mental health issues in people with eating disorders being one of them.
“It’s definitely the fact that people are at home. Everybody’s under one roof. Triggers are different for everyone as far as eating disorders,” said Westmoreland.
The increase in eating disorder is attributed to people working to better themselves after having more time at home, but also to how some are coping with the stress and boredom of quarantine.
“It does have the highest mortality rate, highest mortality rate with mental illness. So, this is something we definitely want to address, we want to help, and I am encouraging those suffering in silence to go get help,” said Westmoreland.
Nutritionist say they are seeing the same issue.
“Right now, with everything going on, people are stressed board, we come in and we address all that,” said Sylvia Trevino, medical assistant, Amarillo Family Health Care and Weight Loss.
However, with financial struggles brought on by the pandemic, a nutritionist may be the last thing in someone’s budget.
“We were calling it the quarantine 15, so we were saying let us help you get rid of that but a lot of people lost their jobs, a lot of people don’t have insurance, so I think we are actually pretty budget friendly and we cater to all those needs as well,” said Trevino.
Westmoreland says most of the people with an eating disorder live in silence.
Whether it be through a counselor, nutritionist, or calling the National Eating Disorders Association, there are people and resources out there to help.
