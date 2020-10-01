Doppler Dave Expects A Rather Cool Night

This has been a nice return to autumn weather for our first day of October thanks to a cold front that has tracked through the area. Highs today are 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday and generally in the low to id 70s. Under clear skies tonight temperatures will drop sharply and bottom out in the low 40s by Friday morning. After a chilly start, tomorrow looks wonderful with sunny skies and highs near 80. Another front will ease temperatures into the 70s on Saturday.