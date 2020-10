Thanks to an evening cold front on Wednesday, and a little haze from Colorado and Wyoming wildfires, we’ll see a lid on our daytime highs today, dropping down into the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the the east-northeast at about 10-15 mph as we go throughout the day. Aside from the haze in our skies, expect mostly sunny conditions. We’ll see this trend continue through the rest of this week with highs in the 70s and 80s.