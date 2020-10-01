Chillicothe ISD to close Friday, Oct. 2 due to COVID-19 positive case

CHILLICOTHE, Texas (KFDA) - Chillicothe ISD will close Friday, Oct. 2 due to a positive COVID-19 case of a student who accesses the junior high and elementary school.
The district says the student was at school on Oct. 1.
The district says this is the only known active case in the district.
Chillicothe ISD will be closed on Oct. 2 for a day of deep cleaning and sanitizing.
Classes will resume Monday, Oct. 5.
The district will monitor classmates and staff closely for symptoms and/or temperature issues.
Anyone who is confirmed positive with the virus is asked to not return to school until cleared to do so by a medical professional.
