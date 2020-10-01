McDonald’s donates toward building new Ronald McDonald House

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s donated $6,000 to the Ronald McDonald House, which is helping pay for the new house set to open in December.
The reconstruction of this Ronald McDonald house began in March.
Due to COVID-19 though, staff says the finished product might be delayed about two weeks.
This doesn’t seem like much, but it’s going to cost the foundation about $12,000.
By McDonald’s donating $6,000, it’s literally taking a week long of construction fees off.
The Ronald McDonald staff was very excited about the donation.
“I really had no idea,” said Shelley Cunningham, executive director for the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo.
“I was absolutely ecstatic, I had no idea what to expect, but they said it was a much busier day than normal, they raised over $6,000 for the house just from that one day of selling big macs and fries,” said Luke Oliver, marketing director for the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo.
On September 22, McDonald’s decided to donate five percent of all their purchases to the foundation in a program called McDonald’s Gives Back.
Locations that donated were Amarillo, Dumas, Dalhart, Canyon and Borger.
“You know they’re building a new house, we know they need the money, their a non-profit, we know they rely on a lot of donations so let’s get together with them and really get them some help with building this new facility behind me,” said Brandon Clavel, director of marketing for McDonald’s in Amarillo.
The new house is costing the foundation $4,000,000 to build.
With supplies taking longer to ship because of COVID-19, it costs a little more.
“The construction cost is actually what increased a little bit. It’s been a little bit more difficult to get supplies and there have been a few delays, not much but a few delays in supplies," said Cunningham. “So, every week that we get delayed is more of an expense.”
This is important because the more they must spend on the new house, the less they can spend on housing current families with sick children.
When the house started being rebuilt, they started providing housing for families at the Winchester Apartments.
There currently is a waiting list for families and this extra money can help towards getting them off the list quicker.
