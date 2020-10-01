APD: Fugitive arrested after standoff at home in north Amarillo, stolen firearm recovered from vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police located and arrested last week’s fugitive of the week this morning.
37-year-old Alejandro Ramos was wanted for several bond surrenders, parole violations and an ATF warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
Amarillo police officers saw Ramos inside of a vehicle at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials say he exited the vehicle and entered a home near the intersection of NE 10th Avenue and N. Seminole Street.
Police say Ramos refused to exit the home and officers could see a handgun magazine laying in the seat of the vehicle Ramos previously occupied.
Officers surrounded the home and a search warrant was written for the property.
The APD Critical Incident Response Team was called to this scene at 2:20 a.m. this morning to assist in apprehending Ramos. Police say this response was due to the nature of his charges and knowing he was armed.
Ramos exited the home at 3:42 a.m. and was taken into custody by police. He was booked into the Randall County Jail on his warrants.
His vehicle was searched by officers and a stolen firearm was located inside.
Police say the firearm had been stolen out of a vehicle in Amarillo on September 29.
