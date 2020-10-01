Amarillo police searching for man wanted for credit card abuse, theft charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for your help finding a man who is wanted for credit card abuse and theft charges.
Michael Deanthony Andrews is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for credit or debit card abuse and theft of property.
The 29-year-old is described as 6-foot-tall, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.