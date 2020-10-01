Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help finding stolen rifle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a rifle that was reported stolen today.
On October 1, an auto burglary was reported on I-40E.
According to Amarillo crime stoppers, what was taken during this crime was a custom made 5070, 50 cal. rifle.
If you have any information of this stolen rifle or if you know who this suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.