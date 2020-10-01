Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 1 shows 173 new cases, 55 recoveries, 1 death

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 1, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 12:52 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,333 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 173 new cases, 55 recoveries and one death.

The report shows an additional death in Potter County.

There are now 6,072 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 3,135 total cases in Randall County.

6,761 people have recovered and 113 have died.

There are 61 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 11.73 percent.

Amarillo Update 10/1 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 13,891 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 273

Deaf Smith County: 1,115

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 327

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 147

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,072

Randall County: 3,135

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,659 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 238

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 292

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 129

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,315

Randall County: 2,446

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 208 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 71

Randall County: 42

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 54

Cimarron County: 24

Texas County: 1,507

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 9

