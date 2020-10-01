Amarillo College launches new CEO Council and Adams Earn & Learn Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has launched a new work-based learning initiative for the Amarillo Community.
The Adams Earn and Learn Program has been launched by Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart who is the president of Amarillo College.
Applications for the program, which will pair Amarillo talent with participating local businesses through apprenticeships that is arranged by Amarillo College, will open on October 2.
“The global economy and the nature of work are fundamentally changing, and our community is relying on Amarillo College to rethink educvation and skill development,” said Dr. Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College. “Together, through the Adams Earn and Learn Program, we can establish long-term career pathways that are accessible to everyone. It is not only incumbent upon Amarillo College to foster a vibrant economic future for our region, it is imperative if we intend to flourish as a community.”
The Adams Earn and Learn Program will be supported by Amarillo College’s new CEO Council.
Founding members of the CEO Council, including co-chairs Jorge Ramirez and Jerry Rohane, joined Dr. Lowery-Hart for the event.
“The Adams Earn and Learn Program will add an essential element to Amarillo’s workforce development,” said Rohane, CEO of Western Builders. “Amarillo has the talent to fill needed jobs in our community, and this program will allow us to provide that talent with the hands-on training they need to build a career-and a future-here in Amarillo.”
The CEO Council, the first initiative of Amarillo College’s new Innovation Outpost, will champion new programs to support skill development and technical training for Amarillo talent.
In addition to providing industry feedback on programs, including the Adams Earn and Learn apprenticeships program, many founding CEO Council members will host our first class of participants for a paid apprenticeships program starting, January 2021.
“The future of Amarillo’s economy and workforce depends on our commitment to train the next generation of leaders and experts,” added Ramirez, owner and architect principal at Hohe design group. “As members of the CEO Council, we are investing in the future of our community. Through these apprenticeships we will help spur the digital transformation of Amarillo’s business community and workforce.”
The program is designed to be a 12-to-24 month work-based learning model that allows for growth and flexibility for both the employer and the candidate.
“Amarillo College is committed to providing work-based learning to 10,000 Adams Earn and Learn Program candidates by 2030," Dr. Lowery-Hart said. “The program is open to any interested candidates-you do not need to be a current AC student to apply.”
For more information or to apply for the program, visit here.
