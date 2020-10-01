Amarillo College launches new CEO Council and Adams Earn & Learn Program

“The global economy and the nature of work are fundamentally changing, and our community is relying on Amarillo College to rethink educvation and skill development,” said Dr. Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College. “Together, through the Adams Earn and Learn Program, we can establish long-term career pathways that are accessible to everyone. It is not only incumbent upon Amarillo College to foster a vibrant economic future for our region, it is imperative if we intend to flourish as a community.”