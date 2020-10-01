Amarillo Botanical Gardens to host PumpkinFest this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Botanical Gardens will hold a vintage style carnival called PumpkinFest on Saturday.
The family-friendly event will feature games for kids, vendor booths, a professional photo set, food and drinks.
Kids will also have the chance to show their creative skills with their own painted pumpkin to take home.
The event will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for kids ages one to 12, and $5 for adults. They can be purchases at the gate on Saturday or online here.
