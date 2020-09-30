Texas Panhandle War Memorial honors fallen Air Force captain with Purple Heart and opens new museum

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Seventeen years after his passing, the family of a local Air Force captain who died in Iraq received a Purple Heart medal in his honor at the opening of the new Texas Panhandle War Museum.
The mother of the captain is a volunteer at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial and his father is the board president.
He says he wanted to create something that could not only teach future generations about the history of war, but also show the cost of freedom, because for him and his wife, that cost was their son.
“It has been 17 years now, so it is still there and the hole in our hearts will never heal, but there are also many others who have lost loved ones in conflict and I think the memorial gives focus to that," says Rosie Das, mother of Eric Das, Air Force captain and volunteer at Texas Panhandle War Memorial
Her husband says this is a way for the entire panhandle to honor the lives lost during combat.
“So, we want to keep that alive, and that is just one more part to keep that alive for us, but also for the war memorial here,” says Bruce Das, father of Eric Das, Air Force captain and president at Texas Panhandle War Memorial
Along with the Purple Heart Medal their son was awarded today, he will also have a display at the new museum and education center opening to the public Thursday morning.
The museum has artifacts from seven wars and conflicts and the multi-media education center focuses on 11 American wars from the Revolutionary war to Afghanistan.
The center has five kiosk featuring projected images and information on the conflicts.
The executive director says they want this to be a center for all veteran needs.
Along with the museum and education center, the building will also include a military chapel for weddings or funerals completely free to veterans and will also have navigators to prevent veterans from falling through the cracks.
“A navigator can help any veteran or family member of a veteran. It doesn’t have to be VA benefits, it can be a veteran needs a job, or needs transportation or something else. Well the navigator knows those resources and can fulfill those needs.” says Perry Gilmore, executive director at Texas Panhandle War Memorial
The admission fee they will be charging will help provide these resources.
The center will officially open Thursday morning and will be free for veterans.
Adults will be charged $5 to get in and students of all ages will be charged $2.
