Southwest AMBUCs kicks off annual turkey drive tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCs will begin their 13th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive tomorrow.
With a $100 donation, each participant will receive an Edes smoked turkey, purchase a turkey for a family in need and support the local efforts of Southwest AMBUCs.
Turkeys will be available for pickup at a trailer located at Westgate Mall or by delivery starting November 16th.
Donors can purchase a turkey on the group’s website. The drive will last until November 19.
Southwest AMBUCs said their mission is “inspiring people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence”. Keeping with that mission, the Gobble Wobble will begin with an AmTryke giveaway at the Amarillo Country Club.
The giveaway will take place at noon tomorrow.
