Quitaque residents notified to boil water prior to consumption

QUITAQUE, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City to notify all customers to boil their water before they consume it.
According to notice, The City of Quitaque has been required to notify all customers to boil their water before consumption.
This includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these instructions.
To be sure of destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
Instead of boiling your water, people may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable sources for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
For more information, call City Manager, Maria Merrell or Walter Skinner Water Superintendent at (806) 455-1456.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.