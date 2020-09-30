2 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are two new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows two new cases and one new recovery in Dallam County.
The report also shows one new recovery in Hartley County.
There are 273 cases in Dallam County, with 238 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 30 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 147 cases in Hartley County, with 129 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 14 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 44 active cases in the counties and 420 total combined positive cases.
There are 13,707 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 273
Deaf Smith County: 1,115
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 316
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 147
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 5,989
Randall County: 3,045
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,587 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 238
Deaf Smith County: 1,023
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 275
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 129
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,286
Randall County: 2,420
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 205 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 7
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 70
Randall County: 42
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 54
Cimarron County: 24
Texas County: 1,507
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 9
There are 1,194 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 816
Quay County: 74
Roosevelt County: 281
Union County: 31
There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.