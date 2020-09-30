11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 17 new recoveries in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 28 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 11 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths and 17 new recoveries in the county today. That makes for 327 total cases in Gray County.
The total of 290 recoveries in Gray County.
Total number of nine deaths in Gray County.
There are 13,718 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 273
Deaf Smith County: 1,115
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 327
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 147
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 5,989
Randall County: 3,045
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,604 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 238
Deaf Smith County: 1,023
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 292
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 129
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,286
Randall County: 2,420
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 207 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 70
Randall County: 42
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 54
Cimarron County: 24
Texas County: 1,507
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 9
