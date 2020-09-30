11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 17 new recoveries in Gray County

By Tamlyn Cochran | September 30, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 8:47 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 28 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 11 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths and 17 new recoveries in the county today. That makes for 327 total cases in Gray County.

The total of 290 recoveries in Gray County.

Total number of nine deaths in Gray County.

There are 13,718 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 273

Deaf Smith County: 1,115

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 327

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 147

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 5,989

Randall County: 3,045

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,604 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 238

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 292

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 129

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,286

Randall County: 2,420

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 207 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 70

Randall County: 42

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 54

Cimarron County: 24

Texas County: 1,507

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 9

