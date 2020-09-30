League of Woman Voters distribute 10,000 Voters Guides

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Members of Woman Voters have begun distributing 10,000 copies of its nonpartisan Voters Guide for the November 3 General Election to numerous locations in Amarillo and Canyon.
“We are especially please to have the pros and cons of the $275 million City of Amarillo bond issue on renovation and expansion of the Amarillo Civic Center, as well as pros and cons for the City Charter revisions pertaining to the Amarillo City Council included in the local section of our Voters Guide,” said Sonya Letson, League president.
The printed guide is free to the public and also contains information on federal, state and local races with candidates pictures and answers to questions on their qualifications and positions on issues.
It lists the vote centers in Potter and Randall counties for the November 3 election, as well as information on early voting, which begins October 13 and runs through October 30.
“The first place we take the Guides is to the Amarillo Public Library and they distribute them to their four branch libraries,” Letson said. “The remaining Guides will be delivered by our members to all other locations over the next couple of days.”
Other Amarillo locations include:
- People’s Federal Credit Union
- Education Credit Union branches
- downtown banks
- Herring Bank
- FirstBank Southwest on Georgia
- Citizens Bank on Georgia
- Potter County tax office and Central Jury Room
- Randall County tax office
- Amarillo City Hall
- Amarillo Chamber of Commerce
- Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Kids, Inc
- on E. 27th
- United Supermarkets
- Fiesta Foods
- Eat-Rite Health Food store and restaurant
- Roasters Coffee & Tea shops
- Urbana Coffee and the Starbucks Coffee shops on Georgia and Soncy
Other locations include:
- Wesley Community Center
- Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
- Warford Center
- Black Historical Culture Center
- Thomas Creek Veterans Administration Hospital and several retirement and assisted living facilities
- Amarillo College locations are the College Union Building on main campus, downtown campus and the lecture hall on the West campus
In Canyon, the Guide locations include:
- Canyon Area Public Library
- West Texas A&M University Library and Student Union
- United Supermarket
- Canyon News Office
- Happy State Bank
- Amarillo National Bank
- Education Credit Union
- Palace Coffee Shop
- Canyon Independent School District Administration Building
- Election Administrator’s office in the Randall County Financial Center
The Voter’s Guide also contains an invitation to voters to watch or participate in a virtual Candidates Forum sponsored by the league and the PBS television station at Amarillo College on Tuesday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m. through zoom.
“We also want to remind anyone who isn’t registered to vote that Monday, Oct 5, is the last day to register to be able to vote November 3,” said Letson. “League volunteers will be outside the Santa Fe building at 9th and S. Polk from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to help you get registered.”
Voters who would like to read about all the local, state and national candidates click here.
