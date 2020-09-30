Jury duty in-person trials will differ due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jury duty might look a little different due to COVID-19 precautions.
For the first time in six months, 12 jury members will have to sit in on Potter County’s first in-person court trial.
There are socially distanced seats, plexi-glass to the left and right of each seat, and you have to wear a mask the entire time.
Sitting in court will be a little different for jury members, the selection process will also be unique.
Normally, jury selection would occur in the largest room in the potter county courthouse in the Central Jury room.
With social distancing added to the equation, they had to find somewhere larger.
“One of the biggest changes is as we talked about, this is going to take place at the embassy suites where we have enough room to house all these folks,” said Judge Doug Woodburn, 108th state district court of Potter County.
The hundred people called for this jury duty will arrive at the Embassy Suites the morning of the hearing.
Before each potential jury member enters the hotel doors, they will have to be checked for any COVID-19 symptoms.
Potter County deputies will oversee that.
“Those deputies will also question each individual with regard to vulnerable COVID issues,” said Woodburn.
These jury members will answer a health questionnaire as well as receive a temperature check.
One of the lawyers sitting in on this case believes this might be the most time-consuming part of someone’s jury duty.
He expects the whole jury selection process to add another full day to the trial.
He and Woodburn both appreciate the time these jurors will be putting in.
“I think this says well for our citizenry. I feel confident that we’ll have folks that will come and be here. Not only because they have too but because they want too. We want the system to work and in order for that to happen, we need our citizens,” said Woodburn.
Woodburn says this will be a great test for counties all over the panhandle to look at.
