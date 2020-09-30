Health officials report 36 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 5:01 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report shows 33 new cases in Curry County and three new cases in Roosevelt County.

Including today’s reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 29,435 cases.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 877.

As of today, there are 85 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for the virus.

As of today, 16,671 people have been designated as recovered from COVID-19 by the New Mexico Department of Health.

There are 1,242 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 851

Quay County: 74

Roosevelt County: 285

Union County: 31

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

There are 13,707 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 273

Deaf Smith County: 1,115

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 316

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 147

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 5,989

Randall County: 3,045

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,587 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 238

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 275

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 129

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,286

Randall County: 2,420

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 205 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 7

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 70

Randall County: 42

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 54

Cimarron County: 24

Texas County: 1,507

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 9

