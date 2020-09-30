Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Cooler Day Tomorrow

September is ending on a warm note with sunshine and dry air combining to raise temperatures into the upper 80 range. A front will arrive late today, however, and will usher in a return to cooler weather for the start of October. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s overnight and then a breeze from the NE will allow cooler air to filter in all day tomorrow. Highs tomorrow afternoon should stay in the mid 70 range. Dry air is expected to persist for the foreseeable future with no rain chances in sight as of yet