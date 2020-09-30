Courthouse in Amarillo plans to start construction soon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four construction companies were approved to actively bid on the job and will turn in their proposal this Friday.
“We review all of the bids and look at it and have a grading criteria. And we, we select who we think would be the best fit according to that criteria,” said Nicholas Wade, director of facilities in Potter County.
From there, the committee makes its selection.
“And then on the 26th of October, at court we will make our recommendation to the commissioners' court who we think as a committee we would like to see, you know, the bid be awarded to,” said Wade.
The old courthouse property will be torn down and turned into a surface level parking lot with 220 parking spots.
They have technically broke ground on the new property.
The utility work had to be done regardless of who gets the contract.
“Another reason that the new one will be better is safety,” said Wade.
“The district court as it stands right now was directed around 1985. And that’s around 35 years ago. And there have been some issues of concern, both internally as well as exterior,” said Alphonso Vaughn, Potter County commissioner precinct four
“The main thing of this new courthouse is going to be safety, safety for the public, for the judges, for employees, and defendants and everyone in the building,” said Wade.
The total cost of the job is estimated at $54 million and right now they plan for about a 30 month build that will kick off in the next month or two.
“I think this is going be a very enhanceable area for all the citizens that are there. In the downtown area, along with all the, with what’s going on right now, is going to contribute in to, certainly, be a win, win. And certainly accessible and a friendly courthouse that would be a, met the needs of all the citizens,” said Vaughn.
The new courthouse building plans to be placed right across the street, just south from the old courthouse building.
It plans to be five stories tall with approximately 158,000 square feet of space.
