City of Hereford reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries, 2 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 11:00 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 70 active COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported 12 new cases, 34 recoveries and two deaths today.

There are now 1,115 total confirmed cases in the county, with 1,023 recoveries and 22 deaths.

There are 13,591 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 271

Deaf Smith County: 1,115

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 316

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 147

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 5,938

Randall County: 2,982

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,474 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 237

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 275

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 128

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,219

Randall County: 2,376

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 205 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 7

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 70

Randall County: 42

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 54

Cimarron County: 24

Texas County: 1,507

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 9

There are 1,194 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 816

Quay County: 74

Roosevelt County: 281

Union County: 31

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

