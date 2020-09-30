City of Hereford reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries, 2 deaths

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 70 active COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 12 new cases, 34 recoveries and two deaths today.
There are now 1,115 total confirmed cases in the county, with 1,023 recoveries and 22 deaths.
There are 13,591 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 271
Deaf Smith County: 1,115
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 316
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 147
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 5,938
Randall County: 2,982
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,474 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 237
Deaf Smith County: 1,023
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 275
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 128
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,219
Randall County: 2,376
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 205 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 7
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 70
Randall County: 42
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 54
Cimarron County: 24
Texas County: 1,507
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 9
There are 1,194 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 816
Quay County: 74
Roosevelt County: 281
Union County: 31
There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
