CARES Act grant offering assistance for Clovis families impacted by COVID-19

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis, in partnership with Eastern Plains Council of Governments, will be assisting Clovis families impacted by COVID-19.
Clovis families impacted by COVID-19 will be assisted with mortgage/rental/utility and child care assistance under the local government CARES Act funding that is being provided by the State of New mexico.
The City of Clovis applied for grant assistance and was awarded the grant by the State of New Mexico- Local Government Division under the Department of Finance and Administration.
On March 27,2020, the CARES Act was enacted for the State of New Mexico.
Funding assistance will be available for expenses incurred between March 1, and December 15.
The State of New Mexico is providing coronavirus aid relief funds to reimburse costs of expenses due to COVID-19.
Eastern Plains Council of Government will be administering the grant assistance under an agreement with the City of Clovis.
EPCOG represents seven counties and their 22 incorporated communities, which includes the City of Clovis as a member community.
EPCOG will administer the grant for those families that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CARES Act provides that payments from the fund may only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency concerning the coronavirus disease.
The CARES Act application will be available the month of October.
You will need to visit the Eastern Plains Council of Governments website or click here, for the application.
For those with no internet access you may call Mary Gray or Raymond Mondragon at (575) 762-7714.
