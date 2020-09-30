Amarillo Museum of Art hosting 12 x 12 Art Exhibition and Online Auction with new artwork size

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will host the annual 12 x 12 Art Exhibition and Online Auction differently this year.
This year, the AMoA is asking artists to create artworks that are 20 x 20 inches in size. The larger artworks will be a new feature of 2020′s exhibition and silent auction.
This year, the exhibition will be installed for museum viewers to view in person during regular museum hours From Oct. 2 through Oct. 4. Images of the artworks will also be featured on the AMoA website where they can be viewed, and bid on, from the comfort of a home computer.
The artworks will be sold to the highest bidder with bids starting at $150.
Bids can also be placed by calling or emailing the museum.
The bids begin at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 2 and end at 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 8.
For more information, call (806) 371-5050.
