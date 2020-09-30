Amarillo health experts call outbreak at Neal Unit ‘dramatic’ and ‘concerning’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo health experts said the recent report of more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the Neal Unit is concerning in a news conference Wednesday morning.
Casie Stoughton, public health director for the City of Amarillo, spoke about the 1,011 cases reflected in Tuesday’s report card from the Neal Unit in Potter County.
Stoughton says only six of the 1,011 COVID-19 positive inmates showed symptoms of the virus.
Dr. Scott Milton, public health authority with TTUHSC, said these cases at the Neal Unit are a reflection on just how contagious the virus is.
Dr. Milton said three of the inmates from the Neal Unit are hospitalized at NWTH.
In regards to the cases at the unit, Dr. Milton says “it’s concerning, and it’s a dramatic outbreak.”
Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at NWTH, said there are currently 27 positive cases at the hospital. 13 of the cases at NWTH are in the ICU with six on the ventilators.
Dr. Weis said in September, 11 patients at the hospital died from COVID-19.
Currently, the hospital has one child in the pediatric ICU with COVID-19.
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA, said “We are absolutely in another surge.”
Since Sept. 18, Dr. Lamanteer said BSA has had more than 40 or more hospitalized cases at BSA daily.
Today, there are 48 positive cases at BSA, 14 in the ICU and six on ventilators.
BSA has one pediatric patient with COVID-19 and some cases in labor and delivery.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dr. Lamanteer says there have been over 625 COVID-19 admissions at BSA.
Both hospitals are continuing to use Remdesivir and Dexamethasone to treat COVID-19 patients.
NWTH has enough Remdesivir to treat 42 patients. The hospital currently has eight patients on the treatment and has treated now at total of 130 patients with the drug.
Dr. Lamanteer said research continues to show benefits in utilizing Remdesivir and Dexamethasone.
BSA is also continuing to enroll patients in the Regeneron trial, with 23 enrolled to date.
In regards to the current surge, Dr. Lamanteer says “For anyone who is thinking we are through with Covid in the community, that is not the case.”
Dr. Rodney Gonzales, director of Amarillo VA, says there are currently three positive cases at the VA, with one in the ICU.
30 veterans are at home self-isolation with COVID-19.
