Amarillo haunted houses prepare for pandemic Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Like many other businesses in the entertainment sector, this years haunted houses had to make safety changes due to the pandemic.
Signs like maintain social distance and wear your mask are now part of the spooky decorations surrounding Amarillo Scaregrounds.
Changes that have not only altered the appearance of the haunted house but also the experience they offer to their clients.
“We had to reconfigure our haunt completely so that when people come in, they don’t get to stand around,” said Nova Adams, owner of Amarillo Scaregrounds. “They just go from one haunt to the next haunt until they come out to this cattle shoot right here, and they go out onto the patio. On the patio, we have ax throwing and escape rooms so we’re trying to keep six-foot distancing.”
Although the city of Amarillo says it won’t ban trick or treating or haunted houses this year, it wants to remind everyone that these are considered high risk activities.
“Our recommendation would be to not do those this year,” said Jared Miller, Amarillo city manager. “To find other alternate lower-risk ways of celebrating and conducting Halloween activities, and they do give recommendations on the CDC’s website.”
While places like Amarillo Scaregounds have decided to follow city regulations other haunted attractions have made the difficult choice to not open this year, and that is the case of Frightmare Amarillo, who says the COVID-19 restrictions take away their ability to scare.
Amarillo Scaregrounds will be open every Friday and Saturday in October.
