Amarillo firefighters speak about battling largest wildfires in California history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo firefighters sent to California to help battle the flames of one of the states largest wildfires are headed back home.
For more than two weeks, the AFD members in California would work for 24 hours trying to contain the fire and then would rest for 24 hours.
Unlike fighting a wildfire here where it is flat, some firefighters says the elevation was the biggest struggle.
“The fire we were on was actually the largest single fire in California history,” said Dory Mogelinski, Amarillo firefighter.
The Sierra National Forest Creek Fire has burned over 300,000 acres since igniting at the beginning of the month.
The fire was only eight percent contained when Amarillo crews were deployed but is now 44 percent contained as crews head home.
“We worked 24 hour shifts on, 24 hours off so we would get up around 4:30 in the morning, we would head up the mountain to the base camp. They fed us breakfast, give us our assignment and then we would go to wherever our assignment was further up the mountain,” said Mogelinski.
And during those 24 hours, Mogelinski says they worked hard.
“We did everything from laying the hose lines for miles, to mopping up hot spots. We had to keep some containment lines, we had to widen some containment lines, keep the fire from jumping into another canyon. We did a little bit of everything,” said Mogelinski.
Mogelinski says knowing that the community of Amarillo had their back and was keeping the crew in their thoughts and prayers meant the world.
“Every day when we were on the mountain, we didn’t have service for 24 hours. We would come home the next morning, when we would get service, we would see the Facebook posts, the social media posts and the text messages from family and friends. It just really made it feel better, made it easier to be away from home too,” said Mogelinski.
As for the rest of the fire department who did not make the trip, they are just happy to have their crew members coming home.
“It’s always good to have the guys come back safe. It’s kind of like landing an airplane, anything you can walk away from unscathed is a good one,” said Cody Snyder, captain PIO, Amarillo Fire Department.
Now that the crew has arrived back in Amarillo, they are required to quarantine for 48 hours and take a COVID-19 test out of precaution.
Even after this long trip, crew members plan to be back at work come Saturday.
