Amarillo COVID-19 report for Sept. 30 shows 114 new cases, 111 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 30, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 1:46 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,216 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 114 new cases and 111 recoveries.

There have been a total of 5,989 confirmed cases in Potter County and 3,045 in Randall County.

6,706 people have recovered and 112 have died.

There are 56 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is 11.66 percent.

There are 13,705 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 271

Deaf Smith County: 1,115

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 316

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 147

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 5,989

Randall County: 3,045

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,585 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 237

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 275

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 128

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,286

Randall County: 2,420

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 205 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 7

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 70

Randall County: 42

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 54

Cimarron County: 24

Texas County: 1,507

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 9

There are 1,194 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 816

Quay County: 74

Roosevelt County: 281

Union County: 31

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

