57-year-old man plus 5 others arrested after drug raid

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Castro County Sheriff’s Office along with the Dimmitt Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens implemented a state of Texas narcotics search warrant on a resident.
On Monday September 28, according to officials the search was located near W Grant Street where the sheriff’s office investigators found 37.6 grams of meth; 28 grams of Marijuana; money; drug paraphernalia; packaging materials; digital scale; and a police scanner.
A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene for Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance PG 1 over four grams- under 200 grams and possession of marijuana under two ounces.
Five other suspects were arrested for possession of marijuana under two ounces at the scene.
All six were booked into the Castro County Jail.
