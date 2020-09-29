WT students develop app to make 'public transportation more accessible’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thanks to students at West Texas A&M University, a new mobile transportation app will help those in the area locate buses.
The One Ride mobile app will allow users to find approximate locations for all Amarillo City Transit and Panhandle community buses.
“There was a common goal between all of the entities that provided expertise and resources to make the One Ride mobile app a reality – to make public transportation more accessible for Amarillo and the Panhandle area,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “It was true community effort.”
Funding for the project was provided by the Texas Department of Transportation and managed by the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission.
