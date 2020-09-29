Three Big Things: Blake Bryant wins 150th game as Canyon shuts out second opponent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As hard as it is to believe, we are now halfway through the high school football season for Classes 1A-4A, and as always, there were three big things I noticed from Week 5 of the high school football season.
First off, Blake Bryant, Head Coach of the Canyon Eagles, won his 150th career game after his team took down Midland Greenwood 48-0. It was the team’s second shutout of the season, and third time the team has limited an opponent to seven points or less. The Eagles are now No. 6 in 4A and remain the only team from our area in those standings as the Dumas Demons (4-1) are now out of the top-10 completely. This begs the question how good the Canyon Eagles truly are. Well, the answer is pretty darn good. On offense, the team has averaged just under 50 points per game. On defense, they’ve limited opponents to an average of just under eight points per game. The Eagles will face off against the Levelland Lobos this Friday for their next matchup.
The second thing I noticed last week was that the Childress vs. Spearman game turned out to be just as special and competitive as a fan could have hoped heading into that top-10 showdown among 3A powerhouses. The Spearman Lynx (5-0) rose to No. 6 in the top-10 as Childress (3-1) dropped down to No. 10. The game ended in 43-36 fashion in overtime and turned out to be an offensive showdown between two speedy teams. However, as Childress found out, it’s hard to beat the speed that WR Brenen Thompson spits out with a stud QB like Jack Wilkerson supporting the wide-out. The Lynx might have an even tougher matchup this week though than they did last week as the squad has to prepare for a showdown with No. 1 Canadian. Look for that to be an even bigger game than this past top-10 matchup.
Finally, just a couple of days after Amarillo (0-1) fell to No. 18 Midland Lee 54-40, the Rebels are preparing for a tough matchup here in Amarillo against another tough Rebels team, No. 9 Tascosa. It will be a battle between two ranked teams at Dick Bivins Stadium. The Rebels were successful in their match with Abilene, taking that road matchup 26-20. For Chad Dunnam’s Sandies, it was a big test against a probable 6A playoff team. Amarillo will be just fine as they prepare for their Friday game against Midland High. For Tascosa, look for this game to be shootout between two offense-heavy teams. It will be a huge test for a Tascosa squad that is without current Texas Tech walk-on and former star quarterback Joseph Plunk.
