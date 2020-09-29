Three Big Things: Blake Bryant wins 150th game as Canyon shuts out second opponent

First off, Blake Bryant, Head Coach of the Canyon Eagles, won his 150th career game after his team took down Midland Greenwood 48-0. It was the team’s second shutout of the season, and third time the team has limited an opponent to seven points or less. The Eagles are now No. 6 in 4A and remain the only team from our area in those standings as the Dumas Demons (4-1) are now out of the top-10 completely. This begs the question how good the Canyon Eagles truly are. Well, the answer is pretty darn good. On offense, the team has averaged just under 50 points per game. On defense, they’ve limited opponents to an average of just under eight points per game. The Eagles will face off against the Levelland Lobos this Friday for their next matchup.