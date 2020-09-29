Steep increase in Potter County COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County COVID-19 numbers have always been higher than Randall’s, but today’s disease report card shows a steep increase.
Public Health Director Casie Staughton told city commissioners today that two days of testing at the Neal Unit state prison found 1,000 positive cases among the prisoners.
The unit is now on lockdown.
TDCJ also lists 36 employees as active cases.
The agency reports no active prisoner cases at the nearby Clement Unit.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice website shows maximum population of the Neal Unit is about 1,700.
City Manager Jared Miller said most of the men tested, September 24 and 25 weren’t showing symptoms of the disease.
Through Monday, Potter’s total number of cases stood at almost 4,900.
