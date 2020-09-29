1 person killed, multiple injured in charter bus crash on I-40 in Vega

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said there has been one fatality and multiple injuries after a charter bus crashed on Interstate 40 in Vega this morning.
DPS Sergeant Cindy Barkley confirmed three were seriously injured and five people have minor injures.
The bus was headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico and crashed in a construction zone on westbound I-40.
We have a reporter on the scene and will update with more information as we receive it.
