Police searching for 6 suspects involved in 2 convenience store burglaries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help in identifying the six suspects involved in two convenience store burglaries that took place last week.
Police responded to an alarm at a convenience store near the intersection of Western Street and 34th Avenue on Wednesday, September 23.
When officers arrived, they found the store burglarized. Surveillance footage shows six individuals had burglarized the store and left on foot.
One hour later, police were dispatched to another alarm at a convenience store near the intersection of E. Hastings Avenue and River Road. Video surveillance showed the same suspects were involved in this burglary.
If you have information on these crimes or the identity of the suspects, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
