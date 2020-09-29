Judges save taxpayer money with new trend to prevent overcrowding jails

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - By not requiring each person on trial for committing misdemeanor crimes to post bail, the Potter County Court of Law #1 is saving taxpayer money.
“The cost of housing an inmate is substantial,” said Captain Scott Giles at the Potter County Detention Center.
Every time an inmate stays the night at the detention center, the county owes $63.
Even though there are currently 558 current inmates at the jail, there could be a lot more if not due to this new trend that’s occurring in local courts.
“It does save the Potter County taxpayers a lot of money, because it is easy to charge someone with a crime but then just forget about it, and we can’t do that,” said judge for the Potter County Court of Law #1, Walt Weaver.
That new trend is bond reform.
Weaver says since there aren’t any trials going on, they had to make sure they weren’t overcrowding the jails.
He says he is not requiring each person who is on trial for a misdemeanor to pay bail or pay limited bail.
Eight percent of the Potter County jail is housed by inmates accused of misdemeanor offenses.
Without this bail reform, Giles says the amount of people with misdemeanor crimes would have put the jail over capacity, leading to more being paid by taxpayers.
“If we go over capacity, we have to send inmates to other jails, we have to pay those jails, to have to house those inmates that are supposed to be in this jail and we have had to do that in recent years,” said Giles.
Giles says the last time the jail hit capacity was two years ago, and there was more money spent.
The Potter County attorney says this might be the way of the future.
“The pandemic certainly reemphasized the need to be very judicious with holding people in jail any longer than was absolutely necessary,” said the Potter County Attorney, Scott Brumley.
The first in-person Potter County trial will occur next month.
