‘I was terrified’: Survivors discuss moments of deadly bus crash in Vega

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The remainder of the passengers who were not injured in a bus crash near Vega that killed one and left multiple injured gathered at Christ Community Church today.
The passengers were waiting for a bus from Kings Highway in Lubbock to take them to their destination.
Seven passengers from the bus who were not injured in today’s crash were at the church.
A mother of a passenger who was hospitalized described the moment hearing from her daughter.
“She called me at 6:30 this morning. I answered the phone happy, thinking she was home, and she was hysterical telling me that they had been in a crash,” said the passenger’s mother. “I was terrified. I didn’t know where, started trying to get information from her. I called my husband right away because he was already on his way to work, told her we would head there. We jumped in the shower and headed out this way. I was terrified. I knew she was hurt. I was just thanking God that I could actually speak to her.”
Family members arrived at the church and hospital all day picking up the leftover luggage.
Another passenger on the bus says he was sleeping when the crash woke him up.
“I woke up. Everybody was screaming. I looked above, you know, a lot of people in the bus. The driver was ejected from the front of the bus,” said Jonathan, a passenger. “The person that was sitting in front of me as well was ejected out of the bus. I looked back. You know, we had people fall from the bottom of the bus. We had, you know, a couple other people fly through the window, and I was really the only person [left] in front of the bus.”
Another passenger said the first thing on his mind was to help the others.
“First thing on my mind was, you know, help people who need help,” said Joshua Perea. “I saw people who were bloody. And you know all that stuff. So I popped open the door and helped move people to where they could at least sit up. I helped one of the ladies get down, you know, and helped her sit down and just trying to comfort people as much as possible.”
At this time, we have not received an update on those who were hospitalized after the crash. The identification of the person who died has not been released.
We will provide updates as they become available.
