Hodgetown ‘Honky-Tonk Concert’ to feature Cooder Graw

Hodgetown ‘Honky-Tonk Concert’ to feature Cooder Graw
When voters approved the multi-purpose event venue (MPEV), the vision was to bring more than just baseball to the residents of Amarillo. (Source: KFDA)
By Bailie Myers | September 29, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 6:48 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A trio of country music stars will take the stage at Hodgetown for a concert Saturday.

Cooder Graw, Logan Samford and Charlie Shafter are scheduled to perform for the firts-ever “Hodgetown Honky-Tonk.”

“We are thrilled to begin our Honky-Tonk series with a homegrown country institution like Cooder Graw...it’s going to be yet another memorable night for our community,” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles president and general manager.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and the concert begins at 5:00 p.m.

Advanced tickets prices ranges from $10 to $25 depending on type and location. You can purchase tickets online here.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.