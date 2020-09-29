Hodgetown ‘Honky-Tonk Concert’ to feature Cooder Graw

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A trio of country music stars will take the stage at Hodgetown for a concert Saturday.
Cooder Graw, Logan Samford and Charlie Shafter are scheduled to perform for the firts-ever “Hodgetown Honky-Tonk.”
“We are thrilled to begin our Honky-Tonk series with a homegrown country institution like Cooder Graw...it’s going to be yet another memorable night for our community,” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles president and general manager.
Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and the concert begins at 5:00 p.m.
Advanced tickets prices ranges from $10 to $25 depending on type and location. You can purchase tickets online here.
