Hispanic Heritage Luncheon to honor local leaders virtually this year

By Digital Staff | September 29, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 12:26 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon will be hosted virtually this year due to COVID-19, but organizers say the change will not keep them from celebrating.

This morning we were joined by one of the luncheon’s organizers, Mary Bralley.

“We love to celebrate just like everyone else, but Hispanics really love to celebrate,” she said.

Bralley told us the luncheon will celebrate local Hispanic leaders who were nominated by the community.

“I’m so excited this year that we had a lot of nominations," said Bralley. "I’m just so proud of the things that people in our community are doing that I didn’t know about.”

The luncheon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14.

You can watch a live-stream of the luncheon on the Los Barrios de Amarillo Facebook page.

